Microsoft, NBC meld money sites
Microsoft Corp. and NBC will merge MSN's MoneyCentral and the CNBC.com Web sites into a single personal finance site distributed through MSN on the Internet.
The multi-year deal makes MSN the online locale for the new merged site, CNBC MoneyCentral, combining personal finance content from both sources. The two sites combined will have a reach extending to approximately 16 million monthly visitors.
- Richard Tedesco
