Microsoft Makes Nice in D.C.

Microsoft Corp. tore through Washington's lobbying scene like a tiger

seven years ago, with the same bluster it used to conquer the computer

industry.

Today, company Chairman Bill Gates is more like a pussycat, taking a

softer approach in the nation's capital by brokering deals with rivals and

settling scores in digital-age industries. The new approach is especially

apparent in television, where policymakers are fighting over two issues

critical to Microsoft's future in the business: copy-protection for video

content and standards for cable Internet telephone service.

Microsoft has a big incentive to make sure the growth of the broadband

market isn't bogged down by internecine warfare between competing industries

seeking even the slightest regulatory advantage over rivals. Annual revenues in

the U.S. broadband market are expected to climb more than 80% over the next

four years, to $29 billion, according to IDC Worldwide. Capturing a chunk of

that growing market would help the company maintain double-digit growth despite

the maturing of Microsoft's core PC market.

In the same way Gates grew an enormous business by selling Microsoft's

ubiquitous operating system to every PC maker, he aims to be a critical

supplier, if not the critical supplier, for video and

voice software to every broadband service provider.

“Their large presence in Washington has certainly won them lots of

friends on the Hill,” says Kerry Knott, Comcast's chief lobbyist. “They

are also in a mode to win friends within the industry.” Knott is a former

Microsoft lobbyist who worked there during the company's more combative

days.

The hard truth is that Microsoft needs allies in Washington and can't

afford enemies anymore. Already, angry competitors have exposed Microsoft to

billions in antitrust damages. Further antagonism from rivals could lead key

Microsoft products to be delayed in the future if vindictive competitors ask

regulators not to provide necessary approvals for critical components.

There was a time when Microsoft didn't need to worry about this kind

of risk from Washington; PCs and their software didn't require regulators'

sign-offs. Now, however, FCC approvals are required for many of the new

products Microsoft is counting on for growth. For instance, Microsoft can't

alter its TV copy-protection software without FCC approval. It also needs the

agency's approval to update Internet-voice applications used for Xbox online

gaming.

Microsoft's deals to provide program-guide software for Comcast and

SBC are two recent examples of its determination to win friends—and make

money—in the television business.

In Washington, Microsoft is just as likely to back away from a lobbying

or legal battle. Rather than join TiVo in a fight with Hollywood and the NFL at

the FCC last summer, Microsoft accepted demands that PC video software block

movies and sporting events from being streamed over the Internet beyond a

user's home, even to vacation cottages and other properties they might

own.

Also, Microsoft settled another legal battle last month by rejoining the

Computer & Communications Industry Association after the trade

group—which also includes rivals Oracle, Sun Microsystems and Red

Hat—dropped its antitrust claims against Microsoft in the U.S. Supreme Court

and the European Union.

Peacemaker

Going forward, Microsoft is trying to persuade warring industries to

strike deals over digital copy-protection and Internet-telephone standards.

Microsoft also is cozying up to regulators to help them create new high-speed

Internet services that will compete with cable and telephone.

Another factor driving Microsoft's quest for allies is the

less-than-stellar performance of MSNBC and its online magazine,

Slate. Gates now realizes that Microsoft's future lies

not in competing with content providers but in providing them software for

delivering digital programming.

Legg Mason analyst Blair Levin likens Microsoft to a sports agent who

wants to maximize his own revenue by promoting his clients without hurting the

profits of the teams they play for.

A Stark Contrast

Such willingness to strike deals contrasts starkly with the combative

stance Microsoft took in the mid '90s. Gates rocked the National Association

of Broadcasters' convention in 1997 when he announced a $425 million deal to

buy WebTV. Two months later, he acquired a $1 billion stake in cable giant

Comcast. His subordinates even promised to deliver 40 million

“broadcast-enabled” PCs by 2000.

He also fought a bitter battle with broadcasters and TV-set

manufacturers to make DTV pictures more compatible with PC screens. But

Microsoft gained little from the battle. Although Microsoft persuaded

regulators to permit the “progressive” format as an option for DTV sets,

the lobbying victory won Microsoft few practical gains. Today, broadcasters

continue to prefer pictures based on “interlaced” scans.

“Microsoft needs to optimize the size of market instead of winning

clear-cut victories over rivals for any specific product,” says Legg

Mason's Levin. “I don't know if Microsoft has any natural enemies

anymore.”