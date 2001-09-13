Microsoft kicks in $10 million to NYC relief

Microsoft Corp. is making a donation of $10 million in cash and technical services to support the relief and recovery efforts in New York City.

The company said Thursday it will make a $5 million cash donation to the "September 11th Fund" established by The United Way of New York City and New York Community Trust. The company also will pledge $5 million in technical services, volunteer hours and software, to the recovery effort and organizations serving people in the affected areas.

"We are all stunned by these tragic events. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, and everyone affected by this terrible situation. We want to support the recovery effort in every way that we can," said Rick Belluzzo, president and chief operating officer of Microsoft, in a prepared statement. - Richard Tedesco