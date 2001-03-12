Microsoft, eBay forge e-commerce link

Microsoft and online auctioneer eBay Inc. signed a strategic alliance to develop e-commerce applications and expand their Web presence.

The companies said Monday they will collaborate on integrating eBay's online marketplace into several Microsoft Web properties, including some of the software giant's MSN Network sites.

EBay's commerce services are expected to debut on Microsoft's Web sites later this year.

EBay will be one of the first Web sites worldwide to offer its community-based commerce application to Web developers as an XML-based Web service. EBay will also deploy Microsoft software applications, including Windows 2000 Server and Passport.

