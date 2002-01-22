Microsoft closing UltimateTV unit
In another shuffle of its TV strategy, Microsoft Corp. is closing its UltimateTV
unit, getting out of the personal-video-recorder business but shifting the
service portion of the business off to its MSTV division.
UltimateTV so far has been sold only as part of a DirecTV Inc. direct-broadcast satellite receiver that
allowed TiVo Inc.-like recording of TV shows and slow-speed Web surfing.
But like Tivo, UltimateTV hasn't taken off.
Microsoft will continue to support existing UltimateTV subscribers and
develop the software as part of MSTV, which will inherit a chunk of UltimateTV's
500 employees.
Another chunk of hardware developers will go to Microsoft's X-Box game
division.
The remaining 168 are out of jobs but may be redeployed elsewhere in the
company.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.