Microsoft Acquires Equity Stake in Facebook
By Alex Weprin
Microsoft acquired a $240 million equity stake in social networking site Facebook, effectively valuing the site at $15 billion. Under terms of the deal, Microsoft will become the exclusive third-party ad-platform partner for Facebook, expanding upon a deal between the companies established last year.
“We are pleased to take our Microsoft partnership to the next level,” Facebook chief revenue officer Owen Van Natta said in a statement announcing the deal. “This relationship will allow Facebook to continue to innovate and grow as a technology company, as well as bring relevant advertising to Facebook’s nearly 50 million active users.”
The deal gives Microsoft a 1.6% stake in the social-networking site, smaller than the 5%-10% analysts predicted would be acquired. The $15 billion evaluation, however, is more than the $10 billion number floated before the deal was finalized.
Google was also known to be interested in acquiring equity in the company.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.