Michigan Win Over Ohio State Draws 17 Million Viewers for Fox

Some 17 million viewers tuned into Fox to see Cornelius Johnson and the Michigan Wolverines defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Michigan’s victory Saturday (November 25) over Ohio State in “The Game” drew 17 million viewers on Fox, making it the most-watched regular-season college football game ever on the network.

Viewership was up 3% from last year’s MIchigan-Ohio State rivalry game and was part of a huge weekend for Fox Sports.

It was also the most-watched regular-season college football game on any network since 2011.

Viewership peaked at 19.6 million viewers, Fox said.

The markets with the highest ratings for the game were Columbus at 32.6 with a 70 share; Cleveland 26.9/67, Detroit 24.7/65, Cincinnati 20.1/52 and Indianapolis 13.4/39.

The game was part of a big sports weekend for Fox. It had its most-watched soccer telecast with the U.S.-England draw (opens in new tab) in the World Cup, attracting 15.4 million viewers, and with the Thanksgiving Day NFL game, where the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants, drawing a regular-season record with 42 million viewers.

“Three evers in three days,” tweeted Mike Mulvihill, the Fox Sports ratings guru. ■