Michigan Salutes Top Stations
The Michigan Association of Broadcasters announced the winners of its 2006 Broadcast Excellence Station of the Year awards. Representing four markets, the winners are WJBK Detroit, WOOD Grand Rapids, WPBN/WTOM Traverse City and WLUC Marquette.
WOOD's radio station earned an award as well. The stations are graded on a total of 13 categories.
