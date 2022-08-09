Michelle Robinson Harper Joins Gray TV as GM in Charlotte

Gray Television said it hired Michelle Robinson Harper as general manager of WBTV, Charlotte, N.C., effective September 6.

Gray also said it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to station manager at WBTV, a new position she assumed last month.

Harper has been general manager of Cox Media Group’s WHBQ-TV, Memphis, for the past three years. She replaces Scott Dempsey, who left the station last month.

Before WHBZ, Harper was general sales manager at WSOC-TV and WAXN-TV in Charlotte. She also held posts with ABC Owned Television Stations, Capitol Broadcasting, Sinclair Broadcasting, Pappas Telecasting and Seltel.

Crawford has been with WBTV for 22 years, serving as new business development manager, research directors and programming and marketing director. She began her broadcast career at WUPW-TV while attending the University of Toledo. She also worked at WTOL-TV, Toledo, WCNC-TV, Charlotte and WOIO-TV/WUAB-TV, Cleveland. ■