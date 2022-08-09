Michelle Robinson Harper Joins Gray TV as GM in Charlotte
By Jon Lafayette published
Shelly Hill Crawford promoted to station manager
Gray Television said it hired Michelle Robinson Harper as general manager of WBTV, Charlotte, N.C., effective September 6.
Gray also said it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to station manager at WBTV, a new position she assumed last month.
Harper has been general manager of Cox Media Group’s WHBQ-TV, Memphis, for the past three years. She replaces Scott Dempsey, who left the station last month.
Before WHBZ, Harper was general sales manager at WSOC-TV and WAXN-TV in Charlotte. She also held posts with ABC Owned Television Stations, Capitol Broadcasting, Sinclair Broadcasting, Pappas Telecasting and Seltel.
Crawford has been with WBTV for 22 years, serving as new business development manager, research directors and programming and marketing director. She began her broadcast career at WUPW-TV while attending the University of Toledo. She also worked at WTOL-TV, Toledo, WCNC-TV, Charlotte and WOIO-TV/WUAB-TV, Cleveland. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
