Michelle Obama Guesting On The Daily Show

Michelle Obama is set to make her first visit to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama, has been a guest on the program three times in the past, most recently on the eve of the April 22 Pennsylvania primary.

Mrs. Obama appeared on Daily Show companion The Colbert Report in April during the run-up to the Pennsylvania primary. The two shows’ hosts, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, recently posed together for an Entertainment Weekly photographic parody of The New Yorker’s controversial July cover in which the Obamas are depicted as Islamic/black militant radicals occupying the Oval Office.