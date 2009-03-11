Michelle Obama to Appear on ‘Good Morning America'
First Lady Michelle Obama will appear on ABC's Good Morning America Friday. GMA co-host Robin Roberts will travel with the First Lady to the military base at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina where Obama will meet with service men and women. Veteran's affairs and issues facing military families including leave time, health care and improved military wages are among the First Ladies top priorities.
Portions of Roberts' interview will also air Friday's World News and Nightline.
