Michel Martin Gets NPR Show
ABC correspondent Michel Martin is getting a two-hour gig on NPR.
The afternoon public-affairs show on "stories of importance to African-Americans" will launch at the end of the year.
In the meantime, starting Jan. 16, Martin will serve as a contributor and substitute host at NPR while she is developing the show. She will continue to report for ABC News, including Nightline.
