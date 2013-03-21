Michaelsen Named WGCL News Director
Lane Michaelsen is departing his news director post at WCPO Cincinnati, where he was on board since March 2012, to run the newsroom at WGCL Atlanta.
WGCL is a Meredith-owned CBS affiliate.
Michaelsen's departure from the Scripps station was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter. It was confirmed by a Meredith spokesperson.
Michaelsen was VP of news and content at NBC-owned WTVJ Miami from 2009 to 2012. Previously he spent 20 years in various roles with Gannett, including VP/news director at WUSA Washington and VP/news for the Gannett Broadcasting division.
He succeeds Eric Ludgood as WGCL news director.
