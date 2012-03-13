Michaelsen Named WCPO News Director

Lane Michaelsen, former newsroom chief at WTVJ Miami, has been named news director at WCPO Cincinnati. He succeeds Bob Morford, who announced his retirement in January. He starts immediately at the Scripps station.

"Lane is exactly the news director this market needs right now, and we're very pleased to have his talent and experience in our newsroom," said Steve Thaxton, WCPO's VP/general manager. "His deep understanding of journalism and the tenets of serving communities will make a major impact on our team and the Tri-State."

Michaelsen had been VP news and content at NBC-owned WTVJ since 2009, and departed last month amidst a general manager change. Previously he spent 20 years in various roles with Gannett Broadcasting, including VP/news director at WUSA Washington, VP/news for the Gannett Broadcasting division, VP/news director at WTSP Tampa and news director at KTHV Little Rock.

Michaelsen served as professional in residence for the Poynter Institute for Media Studies in 1996 and 1997.

Speaking with B&C in January, Thaxton said finding the right news director is key for WCPO's success. "It's the critical hire I'm going to have as far as management goes," he said.