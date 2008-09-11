Michaels Wants Fey for SNL's Palin

Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels said the show is talking with Tina Fey about playing Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin at some point this season, possibly as soon as this Saturday's season premiere.

"There are discussions [with Tina]," Michaels said during a conference call with reporters. "They are ongoing.”

Rumors have been swirling that Fey will portray Palin, at least for the season premiere, following an interview with 24-year-old SNL scribe Simon Rich in New York magazine. Fans online have posted pictures of Fey next to Palin, pointing out similarities.

Michaels isn’t hedging all of his bets on Fey, however. He said current cast member Casey Wilson has read for the part of Palin.

In addition to bringing back Fey, Michaels added that he would like to bring back former cast member Maya Rudolph to play Michelle Obama, although that has not been finalized.

The season premiere of SNL Sept. 13 will be hosted by Olympic gold medalist and NBC ratings-getter Michael Phelps.

Phelps' appearances during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno brought in stellar numbers for their network. Now NBC is hoping that he can bring that magic to the 34th season premiere of SNL.