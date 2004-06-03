Michaels Turns Quadruple Play

Al Michaels, one of television’s most respected sportscasters, will become the first announcer to call the four major sports championships (NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, Super Bowl, World Series) on television when he calls the NBA finals on ABC starting June 6.

"It’s a great thrill to have been associated with all of these top-of-the-line events," said Michaels. "One thing it might prove is that, if you’re in one place for 28 years, sooner or later you will hold the rights to just about everything. But I can never forget my roots," he added.

"My first ever assignment as a full-time employee of ABC Sports in 1977 was to cover the World Barrel Jumping Championships from Northbrook, Illinois. Now that proves I’ve done it all."