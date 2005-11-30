Michaels, Madden Top Sports Poll
By Ben Grossman
The Monday Night Football duo of Al Michaels and John Madden are the best in the business according to a reader survey conducted by sports trade publications The Sports Business Daily and The Sports Business Journal.
Michaels was the top vote-getter for the play-by-play category, while Madden was the top analyst.
ABC/ESPN was voted the most effective overall sports division, while ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption and College GameDay were the top studio shows.
The poll was conducted online from Sept. 12-Oct. 2, and received more than 1,500 responses.
A look at selected results follows:
Favorite TV Play-By-Play Personality:
Al Michaels 19.4%
Jim Nantz 14.5
Joe Buck 14.4
Marv Albert 7.8
Dick Enberg 7.0
Favorite TV Analyst:
John Madden 21.2%
John McEnroe 11.3
Phil Simms 10.6
Joe Morgan 8.3
Most Effective Overall Sports Division:
ABC/ESPN 67.2%
Fox Sports 13.7
CBS Sports 10.8
NBC Sports 6.5
Favorite Studio Show (Anthology):
Pardon The Interruption (ESPN) 33.2%
Real Sports (HBO) 15.6
The Sports Reporters (ESPN) 11.5
Best Damned Sports Show Period (FSN) 10.1
Outside The Lines Nightly (ESPN) 9.9
Favorite Studio Show (Game-Related):
College GameDay (ESPN) 24.4%
Baseball Tonight (ESPN) 22.6
Fox NFL Sunday (Fox) 14.1
NFL Primetime (ESPN) 12.7
The NFL Today (CBS) 8.4
NFL Countdown (ESPN) 7.1
Favorite Sports Show Host:
Bob Costas 32.4%
Chris Berman 26.8
Greg Gumbel 9.6
Chris Fowler 8.4
James Brown 7.6
