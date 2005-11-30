Michaels, Madden Top Sports Poll

The Monday Night Football duo of Al Michaels and John Madden are the best in the business according to a reader survey conducted by sports trade publications The Sports Business Daily and The Sports Business Journal.

Michaels was the top vote-getter for the play-by-play category, while Madden was the top analyst.

ABC/ESPN was voted the most effective overall sports division, while ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption and College GameDay were the top studio shows.

The poll was conducted online from Sept. 12-Oct. 2, and received more than 1,500 responses.

A look at selected results follows:

Favorite TV Play-By-Play Personality:

Al Michaels 19.4%

Jim Nantz 14.5

Joe Buck 14.4

Marv Albert 7.8

Dick Enberg 7.0

Favorite TV Analyst:

John Madden 21.2%

John McEnroe 11.3

Phil Simms 10.6

Joe Morgan 8.3

Most Effective Overall Sports Division:

ABC/ESPN 67.2%

Fox Sports 13.7

CBS Sports 10.8

NBC Sports 6.5

Favorite Studio Show (Anthology):

Pardon The Interruption (ESPN) 33.2%

Real Sports (HBO) 15.6

The Sports Reporters (ESPN) 11.5

Best Damned Sports Show Period (FSN) 10.1

Outside The Lines Nightly (ESPN) 9.9

Favorite Studio Show (Game-Related):

College GameDay (ESPN) 24.4%

Baseball Tonight (ESPN) 22.6

Fox NFL Sunday (Fox) 14.1

NFL Primetime (ESPN) 12.7

The NFL Today (CBS) 8.4

NFL Countdown (ESPN) 7.1

Favorite Sports Show Host:

Bob Costas 32.4%

Chris Berman 26.8

Greg Gumbel 9.6

Chris Fowler 8.4

James Brown 7.6