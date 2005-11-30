Trending

Michaels, Madden Top Sports Poll

The Monday Night Football duo of Al Michaels and John Madden are the best in the business according to a reader survey conducted by sports trade publications The Sports Business Daily and The Sports Business Journal

Michaels was the top vote-getter for the play-by-play category, while Madden was the top analyst. 

ABC/ESPN was voted the most effective overall sports division, while ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption and College GameDay were the top studio shows.

The poll was conducted online from Sept. 12-Oct. 2, and received more than 1,500 responses.

A look at selected results follows:

Favorite TV Play-By-Play Personality:

Al Michaels      19.4%
Jim Nantz      14.5
Joe Buck      14.4
Marv Albert      7.8
Dick Enberg      7.0

Favorite TV Analyst:

John Madden     21.2%
John McEnroe     11.3
Phil Simms      10.6
Joe Morgan      8.3

Most Effective Overall Sports Division:

ABC/ESPN      67.2%
Fox Sports      13.7
CBS Sports      10.8
NBC Sports      6.5

Favorite Studio Show (Anthology):

Pardon The Interruption (ESPN)   33.2%
Real Sports (HBO)     15.6
The Sports Reporters (ESPN)    11.5
Best Damned Sports Show Period (FSN) 10.1
Outside The Lines Nightly (ESPN)    9.9

Favorite Studio Show (Game-Related):

College GameDay (ESPN)    24.4%
Baseball Tonight (ESPN)    22.6
Fox NFL Sunday (Fox)    14.1
NFL Primetime (ESPN)    12.7
The NFL Today (CBS)    8.4
NFL Countdown (ESPN)    7.1

Favorite Sports Show Host:

Bob Costas      32.4%
Chris Berman     26.8
Greg Gumbel     9.6
Chris Fowler      8.4
James Brown     7.6