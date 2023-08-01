Michael Winship Stepping Down as Writers Guild East President

Writers of Guild of America, East president Michael Winship is not running for reelection.

Winship said Tuesday he decided to step away two years ago, when he last ran and that the timing of the last few weeks of his current term — which ends next month — coming in the midst of the current strike was “unfortunate.”

“Despite having already served five terms as president, from 2007-2017, I agreed to run again in 2021 to help work out issues the guild was facing in terms of constitutional revisions and other membership concerns, but I did say then that it only would be for two years,” Winship said in a statement explaining why his name was not on the ballot for election of new officers.

Currently there is just one candidate to replace Winship — WGAE VP Lisa Takeuchi-Cullen, TV writer, author and former journalist. She would be the first person of color to lead the union.

Winship led the union during its last strike in 2007-2008.

Winship joked that some family members had threatened him with bodily harm if he ran again after four decades of service to the union.

WGAE represents writers in film, TV and streaming, as well as news, podcasts and other online media.