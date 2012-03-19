Michael Rodriguez Named WLTV-WAMI GM

Michael T. Rodriguez has been named vice president of the WLTV and WAMI Miami, Univision's owned and operated station and TeleFutura outlet in DMA No. 16.

Rodriguez comes from Telemundo, where he was executive VP of development, distribution and broadcast operations, and before that, senior VP of network sales and marketing.

"Michael's expertise in Hispanic media is second to none, and we plan to tap into that experience as well as the total power of the Univision Network in order to continue to grow in the Miami market," said Kevin Cuddihy, president of Univision Television Group. "Michael began his career -- most of which has been spent in Miami -- at Univision Radio and we are very excited for his homecoming."

Rodriguez knows Miami well. From 2002 to 2007, he was VP and GM of Telemundo's WSCV. From 1997 to 2002 he was local sales manager at CBS-owned WFOR Miami.