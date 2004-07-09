Michael Rigas Mistrial

A federal judge in New York late Friday declared a mistrial in the case against former Adelphia Communications Corp. executive Michael Rigas after jurors were deadlocked on charges against him. Prosecutors indicated that they would seek a new trial.

Michael Rigas, Adelphia's former chief of operations and son of Adelphia founder John Rigas, was acquitted Thursday of the most serious charges against him, conspiracy. But the jury could not decide on other securities fraud charges and the judge instructed them to continue deliberating into Friday.

The same jury on Thursday convicted John Rigas and another son Timothy Rigas of conspiracy, securities fraud and bank fraud. Former controller Michael Mulcahey was acquitted on all counts against him.

