Michael Page Named Tribune Broadcasting VP

Michael Page has been named VP of digital local sales at Tribune Broadcasting. He comes from Gannett Digital Ventures and reports to Angela Betasso, senior VP of sales.

Page was VP, digital auto at Gannett Digital and a key advisor on the company’s $2.5 billion acquisition of Cars.com.

“Michael will be a great asset to Tribune Broadcasting as we continue to expand our digital sales strategy,” said Betasso. “He is an experienced leader with a record of successfully building digital businesses at the operating and affiliate level.”

Prior to Gannett, Page was head of global product marketing for Amazon Media Group.

“Tribune Broadcasting’s network of 42 leading local stations provides a strong platform from which to serve our local advertising partners,” said Page. “I’m joining an incredible team of experienced professionals and look forward to working together to build an innovative strategy that maximizes opportunities in the digital marketplace.”