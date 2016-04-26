Michael K. Williams Joins ABC Limited Series ‘When We Rise’

Michael K. Williams, who starred in Boardwalk Empire, The Wire and, more recently, Hap and Leonard on Sundance TV, has joined the cast of ABC’s limited series When We Rise. Williams plays community organizer Ken Jones in the project, while Ivory Aquino too has been added to the cast, as transgender activist Cecilia Chung.

When We Rise is a seven-part series about a family of LGBT pioneers that features several notables in the cast, including Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce.

Related: ABC Pulls Out of Fusion Partnership

When We Rise is written and created by Dustin Lance Black and produced by ABC Studios. The event series is executive produced by Black, whose credits include Milk and Big Love; Laurence Mark, Bruce Cohen and Gus Van Sant.

Filmmaker Van Sant will direct the two-hour premiere.

Related: ABC Affiliates Hear From Dungey, Mull New OTT Plan