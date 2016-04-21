ABC Pulls Out of Fusion Partnership

ABC is extricating itself from a partnership with Univision Communications on Fusion, which the media giants launched in the fall of 2013. Effective immediately, Univision takes over ABC's role in distribution and sales and has sole editorial control.

Univision is forming the Fusion Media Group, which includes Fusion, El Rey, The Root, The Onion, A.V. Club, Clickhole, StarWipe, Flama, Univision Digital and Univision Music.

Fusion reaches approximately 27 million people each month across all platforms, according to Univision.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

“This is an important time for Univision Communications as we continue to evolve as a company to meet and exceed the demands of the cross-cultural influencers that we serve. Fully integrating Fusion into our portfolio closely aligns with our desire to engage with our growing audience wherever they are, whenever they want and in their language of preference,” said Randy Falco, president and CEO, Univision Communications. “Fusion Media Group is extremely well positioned to reach this young, diverse audience at scale and with passion, irreverence and authenticity. It will define and lead the zeitgeist of American youth.”

Fusion defines its mission as championing “a young, diverse, and inclusive America from the inside out. We approach news and entertainment through a lens that celebrates all voices in today’s world,” according to its website.

“The face of America is changing and we are focused on serving a new majority whose influence is rapidly growing–affecting everything from politics and the economy to our culture,” said Isaac Lee, chief news and digital officer, Univision Communications. “Through impactful journalism and smart commentary, our portfolio will serve a rising generation with meaningful content that reflects their values and passions.”