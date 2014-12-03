Michael Jack Retiring as WNBC GM

Michael Jack, WNBC New York president and general manager, will retire as of June 2015. Jack took over the NBC local flagship in 2010 after a GM stint at WRC Washington.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to work in an industry that I love for almost 40 years," Jack told his staff. "When I first got into the business, I wanted nothing more than to be a general manager, and it has been the privilege of my life to have done so in three markets. Leading NBC 4 New York for the past five years, a station filled with so many talented people and a legacy of excellence, has been a dream come true."

Prior to WRC, Jack was general manager at WCMH Columbus, which was at the time owned by NBC.

"Michael has been a dynamic leader, who has run three NBC Owned Television Stations over the course of his career. He has been a trusted confidante and friend to me, a committed broadcaster and a mentor for so many in our division. He has championed the careers of countless individuals, always reaching back to help others in the industry grow," said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned TV Stations.