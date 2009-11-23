Michael J. Fox Getting NAB Service Award

Actor and advocate Michael J. Fox will receive the NAB Distinguished Service Award during the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas in April. Fox “will be honored for the impact his career has had on the television industry, as well as his commitment to raising awareness for Parkinson's disease through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research,” the NAB said in a statement.

The award will be presented during the Opening Keynote address on April 12.

"Michael J. Fox is a true role model in every sense of the word, using his fame and influence as a successful actor to help fund nearly $160 million in Parkinson's research," said NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith. "We are proud to honor him for his tremendous contributions to both the entertainment and medical research communities."

Fox became a household name while playing Alex P. Keaton on NBC’s Family Ties, and later starred in ABC hit Spin City. He recently had a memorable turn as a hard-drinking handicapped man on FX’s Rescue Me. Fox’s film roles include the iconic Back to the Future trilogy, Doc Hollywood, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War.

Also an author, Fox's Always Looking Up: The Adventures of an Incurable Optimist, and his 2002 memoir, Lucky Man, were New York Times bestsellers. Fox is working on a third book, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Future: Life Lessons from a High School Dropout, to be published in the spring.

Fox established The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000 to raise research funding and awareness for Parkinson's disease.

Previous recipients of the NAB’s Distinguished Service award include Mary Tyler Moore, President Ronald Reagan, Edward R. Murrow, Bob Hope, Walter Cronkite, Oprah Winfrey and Charles Osgood.