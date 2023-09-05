Michael Hudes Named CEO At LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions named Michael Hudes as president and CEO.

Hudes was a co-founder and chief commercial officer at Zenapse.

LG Ad Solutions CEO Raghu Kodigo, a co-founder of Alphonso, acquired by LG in 2021, exited the company in December. Adam Sexon, who was named acting CEO and COO at LG Ad Solutions, has also left the company.

“Michael's rich experience and proven track record in the digital and CTV advertising sphere makes him an invaluable addition to the LG Ad Solutions leadership team,” said LG Ad Solutions Board Chairman Matthew Durgin, VP at LG Electronics USA. “We've witnessed the strides the company has been making under the existing executive leadership team and we expect to accelerate this momentum even further with Michael at the helm.”

Before founding Zenapse, Hudes held posts at Lyft, YuMe/Rhythm One, Clear Channel and Organic.

"I am both thrilled and honored to join LG Ad Solutions during such a transformative period for our industry,” said Hudes. “The opportunities ahead for LG Ad Solutions are vast, and I am deeply committed to steering the company into its next chapter of scale, innovation and industry leadership. Working alongside the talented team here, I am confident we can architect a future that defines success in the CTV and cross-screen advertising domain."