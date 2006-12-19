Michael Gay to Move to Hearst-Argyle

Michael Gay, who has been running the Web operations at CBS' WBBM-TV Chicago, is joining Hearst-Argyle in the new post of executive producer of digital media content.



Gay, who comes on board January 2, will be based out of the headquarters of Internet Broadcasting Systems, which runs H-A's 29 TV station Web sites and is part owned (38%) by the broadcaster.



Gay will report to Jacques Natz, director of digital media content, who joined the company earlier this year from WTHR-TV Indianapolis.



Natz says Gay recognized that "hyper-local" content is a key to successful station Web news operation. He cited Gay's success at WBBM, where he helped increase traffic from 60,000 page views per month to 3.5 million. He also worked on a beta rebranding test of all CBS Web sites.

