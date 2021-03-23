Michael Felger Named Co-Host of ‘Boston Sports Tonight’

NBC Sports Boston said it named Michael Felger as co-host of Boston Sports Tonight, joining Michael Holley at the anchor desk Mondays through Thursdays beginning April 5.

Felger has appeared on NBC Sports Boston since 2007. His radio show, Felger & Mazz, has been simulcast on NBC Sports Boston since 2009 and he’s been a contributor to the regional sports network’s hockey pre-game and post-game coverage.

“Michael Felger is an incredible talent and personality that embodies the passion Boston sports fans have for their teams, so teaming him up with incomparable Michael Holley is something we are very excited about,” said Chris Wayland, president & general manager of the NBCUniversal Boston Owned Properties & Regional Sports Networks. “This new duo will undoubtedly deliver an entertaining, insightful and engaging experience for Boston sports fans every night.”

Boston Sports Tonight had been co-hosted by Holley with Tom Giles and Danielle Trotta. Trotta left the station amid a wave of layoffs at NBCUniversal last year and Giles is hosting other programming on various NBC Sports Boston platforms, including a new Friday edition of Boston Sports Tonight.

