Michael Engleman Stepping Down as CMO at Paramount Plus with Showtime

Michael Engleman said he will step down as chief marketing officer for Paramount Plus Domestic and Paramount Plus with Showtime.

The move follows the decision to sell Paramount Global to Skydance Media and continuing consolidation and cost-cutting at the company.

“This marks the end of my third chapter at Paramount, as I actually started my career at MTV many years ago,“ Engleman said in a memo to staff. “The place keeps drawing me back. While many things in this whitewater raft ride of a business have changed, there’s one very important thing that has remained a constant. Paramount is a place that encourages visionaries to take smart risks and do incredible things.”

Engleman was named CMO and global brand director of Showtime Networks in 2019. In that role he oversaw the brand integration of Showtime with Paramount Plus.

Before joining Showtime, Engleman served as chief marketing officer for TBS and TNT. Previously he was executive VP, marketing, digital and global brand strategy for Syfy and Chiller at NBCUniversal.

“In the face of incredible change, your ingenuity was rocket fuel that propelled great brands and new businesses,“ Engleman said in his note. “Launching new hit titles like Yellowjackets or The Chi? No problem, you crushed it. Sending off venerable trailblazers, like Homeland, Billions, Shameless? You made an art form out of it. Create streaming juggernauts out of Super Bowl LVIII or Champions League? Yep, also you.

“Break a few subscription records with reimaginations like Dexter, Halo or Frasier…no problem,“ he continued. “You get the point. You’re special. From the commerce to the art, you’ve always found ways to beat the odds. And I’ve no doubt you will continue to win.”