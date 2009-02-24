Michael Clemente joins Fox News Channel from ABC News

Michael Clemente, who spent 27 years at ABC, comes to Fox News Channel as senior vice president of news. He essentially replaces David Rhodes, who decamped for Bloomberg TV last November. Clemente will report to John Moody, executive vice president of news editorial.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO, Fox News Channel.

"Michael is one of the most seasoned television executives in the business and he's an excellent news man," said Ailes in a statement. "His proven record of journalism at ABC News will be an asset to the entire Fox News operation."