MiamiAngelearly

WSVN(TV) Miami broke ranks with other FOX affiliates, keeping its late news at 10 o'clock instead of 11 as the network had asked in order to accommodate the two-hour premier ofDark Angeland prime time sitcomsThat 70s ShowandTitus.

In order to put the two-hour TV movie on at 8 p.m., the station premieredThat 70s ShowandTitusbetween 7 and 8.

"It's just about unthinkable for us to move our news," said Bob Leider, VP/GM at the Sunbeam Television station, although the news is sometimes delayed by baseball.

Leider said the station also considered running the presidential debate, so movingDark Angelahead an hour was a compromise reached after what Leider termed an agreeable negotiation with Fox.