Miami Stations Cover Airport Shooting Online, Social

Florida TV stations are leveraging multiple platforms covering the Friday afternoon shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead.

WPLG, Berkshire Hathaway’s ABC affiliate in Miami, has been streaming coverage of the story live on Facebook since a gunman opened fire in a crowded baggage area. You can see the station’s feed here.

WTVJ, Miami’s NBC O&O, posted videos on its website from inside the airport, including one shared by an Instagram user. The station also streamed its live on-air coverage.

CBS O&O WFOR is streaming live on its website. It’s live feed is below.

Sunbeam's Fox affiliate, WSVN, also streamed its coverage live on is website. You can watch it here: