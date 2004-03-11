Miami Gets a New Duo

Even though Miami has no more room for duopolies, the FCC Thursday allowed Sonia Broadcasting to buy its second TV station there.

The commission granted Sonia, which already owns WDLP, a waiver to buy WVIB for $2.8 million. The FCC permitted the pair because WVIB is a money-losing station and previous owner Hispanic Keys Broadcasting couldn’t find an out-of-town buyer despite a decade-long search.

According to BIA, WVIB hasn’t garnered a reportable share in the market for four years. Also the station has no full time sales staff and derives most of its income from infomercials.

Sonia pledges to pay for WVIB’s digital conversion and offer Spanish-language programming.

Miami duopolies are already operated by CBS, NBC, and Univision.