MGM Worldwide TV Names International Executive

MGM Worldwide Television Group named Christopher Ottinger executive vice president of international TV distribution, effective immediately.

Based in Los Angeles, Ottinger will head up pay TV licensing and other business outside North America.

Ottinger had been executive VP of Fox World and Fox Television Studios International until exiting the company in May. There he oversaw format production for series including Joe Millionaire and Beauty and the Geek.

His resume also includes Paramount International Television and CBS/King World Productions format sales, including international versions of Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and America's Next Top Model.

It is a homecoming for Ottinger, who was executive director of business affairs for MGM's international and domestic TV operations.