MGM Taps Lee as VP of New Media

MGM Studios Inc. formed a New Media division and named Douglas A. Lee to oversee the unit as executive VP. Lee, a new-media veteran with some 20 years experience in the field, will oversee MGM’s digital distribution strategy, as well as broadband, wireless and new business ventures. He will also work with MGM corporate partner Sony Corporation on electronic and digital initiatives.

Before founding his own media consulting company, Lee worked for years at 20th Century Fox Film Corporation as well as at Fox International. He also held executive roles at Universal Television, helping to launch the CRIME cable network, and the Sesame Workshop, helping to launch Nickelodeon’s preschool network Noggin.