MGM switches syndie strategy

MGM canceled both its strips Sex Wars and National Enquirer: Uncovered. But it's not throwing in the towel on the syndication arena just yet.

For 2002, the distributor is currently developing Twisted Justice, to be executive produced by American Gladiators' Ron Ziskind. A Politically Incorrect spin on the court genre, the half-hour strip would star Hollywood lawyer Howard Weitzman, a celebrity panelist and some regular folks commenting on various legal cases.

Twisted Justice is getting pitched first to cable outlets with the intention of later winning a concurrent syndication run. In other TV activity, MGM is developing versions of its films Fame - ABC will look at a pilot script - It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, for which there are no takers yet. MGM also is developing dating series Hooking Up, where cameras track singles going out on dates, for Showtime.

Currently, MGM produces Stargate-SG 1, which runs a season apart - first on the Showtime and then into syndication. It also just sold sci-fi series Jeremiah, starring Luke Perry, to Showtime.

- Susanne Ault