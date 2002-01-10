MGM seeking channel on EchoStar
Underscoring the clout EchoStar Communications Corp.'s potential lock on the
direct-broadcast satellite market could be for programmers, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Inc. is looking to launch a channel on the satellite service built on the
studio's movie library.
According to Bloomberg News, MGM CEO Alex Yemenidjian disclosed the plan at
Salomon Smith Barney's investor conference, saying the studio is in 'embryonic'
talks with EchoStar about starting a channel.
'We are now in discussions with EchoStar about that very subject, on putting
an MGM channel on their platform,'' Yemenidjian said in Scottsdale, Ariz.
An EchoStar spokesman was not familiar with any discussions and would not
immediately comment.
MGM owns 14,000 movies and television episodes and has TV networks in Brazil,
India and Israel.
If EchoStar completes its planned takeover of DirecTV Inc., the company can
leverage programmers with a national base of 16 million
subscribers.
