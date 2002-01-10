MGM seeking channel on EchoStar

Underscoring the clout EchoStar Communications Corp.'s potential lock on the

direct-broadcast satellite market could be for programmers, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Inc. is looking to launch a channel on the satellite service built on the

studio's movie library.

According to Bloomberg News, MGM CEO Alex Yemenidjian disclosed the plan at

Salomon Smith Barney's investor conference, saying the studio is in 'embryonic'

talks with EchoStar about starting a channel.

'We are now in discussions with EchoStar about that very subject, on putting

an MGM channel on their platform,'' Yemenidjian said in Scottsdale, Ariz.

An EchoStar spokesman was not familiar with any discussions and would not

immediately comment.

MGM owns 14,000 movies and television episodes and has TV networks in Brazil,

India and Israel.

If EchoStar completes its planned takeover of DirecTV Inc., the company can

leverage programmers with a national base of 16 million

subscribers.