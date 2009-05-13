MGM Prime-Time Sunday Movie Package Secures 65% Clearance

MGM’s Prime-Time Sunday movie package for the affiliates of the CW has cleared 65% of the U.S. in less than 10 days.

CW stations owned by Tribune Broadcasting Company, Sunbeam TV Corp., Capitol Broadcasting Company, Gray Television Inc., Freedom Communication, Inc., and the CW Plus station group have all secured the package.

“MGM has a long track record of providing quality, ratings-driven films that work in a 52-week lineup,” said Jim Packer, co-president of MGM Worldwide. “MGM has the right mix of films to deliver ratings while allowing CW stations to have some programming continuity on Sunday nights.”

Last fall MGM took over the CW’s 8-10 p.m. Sunday night programming. The company then offered an upgraded line of feature films after all the CW stations took back Sunday night. The Sunday movie package includes the films Legally Blonde and Overboard as well as four films from the MGM James Bond collection, among others.