MGM HD Inks Bright House Pact

MGM HD signed a carriage deal with Bright House Networks, the sixth-largest MSO.

Bright House launched the channel in Tampa Bay and Orlando, Fla.; Indianapolis; Bakersfield, Calif.; Birmingham, Ala.; and Detroit.

MGM HD is also currently carried on Dish Network and DirecTV, where it launched last year, and it has carriage deals with systems belonging to Comcast and Time Warner Cable, which are in the process of rolling it out, said a channel spokesman, as well as with RCN and Verizon Communications' FiOS TV.

MGM HD has more than 4,000 film titles to chose from, including 209 Academy Award-winning films, plus special-event coverage -- movie premieres, sneak peaks.