MGM Gives CEO Barber Extension Through 2022

MGM Holding said it extended chairman and CEO Gary Barber’s contract through December 2020.

Barber joined MGM in 2010 as co-chairman and co-CEO with Robert Birnbaum in 2010. The company was emerging from bankruptcy proceedings at the time. In 2013, Barber became sole chairman and CEO.

“Gary is a dynamic leader and during the past seven years, MGM has regained its prominence as a leading entertainment company,” said Kevin Ulrich, CEO of Anchorage Capital Group and chair of the MGM board of directors. “He has developed a focused, strategic vision, which combined with a strong financial discipline, has positioned MGM for future growth and innovation. We have every confidence he will continue to lead this company in an exemplary fashion.”

This year, MGM acquired Epix for $1.2 billion.