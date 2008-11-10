MGM Gains A Foothold With AT&T

On the same day that it announced that Web video portal YouTube will now be carrying its movies and TV shows, Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) touted a new distribution deal for its high-definition program network, MGM HD, with telco AT&T.



AT&T will now carry MGM HD on its U-verse TV Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service, which is currently available in parts of Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.



MGM HD, which draws from the studio’s library of over 4,100 film titles and includes both a linear channel and on-demand programming, has previously gained carriage with cable systems such as Comcast and Time Warner, satellite services like DirecTV and Dish and telco Verizon’s FiOS service. MGM HD also operates throughout Europe.



U-verse TV customers will receive MGM HD channel as part of the service’s “HD Premium” package, a new tier which can be added to the basic $10 HD service subscription for an additional $5 per month.



"AT&T U-verse TV represents the future of entertainment," said Doug Lee, executive VP of worldwide digital media for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, in a statement. "AT&T, as the only national provider to offer a 100 percent Internet Protocol-based video service, delivers a level of service integration that allows consumers to watch their favorite MGM movies and TV series on demand and in virtually any location with ease."