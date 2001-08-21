Mfume says talk show isn't a go

NAACP President Kweisi Mfume said Tuesday the joint syndication company owned by NBC and Hearst-Argyle is not shopping any talk show pilot that features Mfume.

He went on to say that the tape of the pilot shot in July is a presentation, not a pilot. "I've got enough to do right here," he said. "I can't take on another project." Mfume made his comments after a press conference to help unveil an Ad Council campaign to promote minority education.

Mfume already hosts a talk show, The Bottom Line, that appears on Hearst Argyle's Baltimore affiliate, WBAL-TV. He also occasionally hosts a syndicated series, The Remarkable Journey, for Hearst-Argyle's production arm.

- Paige Albiniak