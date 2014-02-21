Meyrowitz Named Hearst VP of Sales

Eric Meyrowitz, former WPIX New York VP and general manager, has been named VP of sales at Hearst Television. He starts March 1.

Meyrowitz had been national sales manager at WBAL Baltimore between 1997 and 2000. Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television, was the station’s general sales manager starting in 1999 and later became general manager.

Meyrowitz will work out of Hearst’s New York headquarters and will share oversight of the group’s sales activities with Kathleen Keefe, also VP of sales.

“Eric is an accomplished broadcast executive with an exceptional background and reputation in television sales,” Wertlieb said. “His station management experience and outstanding relationships throughout the advertising community make him an ideal addition to our company. He has an innovative, tireless approach to developing revenue opportunities and partnerships on all marketing platforms. He and Kathleen will lead our customer-focused sales management team in developing new opportunities for investment and growth.”

Hearst had announced last year that Angela Betasso, former Belo VP of sales, was coming on board as VP of sales, but Betasso ended up taking a similar post at Gannett after it acquired Belo.

Before running Tribune’s WPIX, Meyrowitz was VP and general manager of WDCW Washington. He began his sales career as an analyst and, later, account executive, at HRP, now a unit of Cox Reps.