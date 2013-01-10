Meyers Named WOFL-WRBW Orlando General Manager
Allyson Meyers, WTXF Philadelphia vice president and general
sales manager, has been named vice president and general manager of WOFL-WRBW
Orlando, along with WOGX Ocala. All are owned by Fox.
Meyers succeeds Dennis Welsh, who took over WFLD Chicago.
She starts Jan. 17.
"Allyson's tenure with Fox has proven she has what it
takes to think differently, produce results and be an effective leader,"
said Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy. "I am confident she is
the ideal person to take on this expanded role within our group and lead these
stations."
Earlier in her career, Meyers spent two years as station
manager at WSFL in Miami, and before that, was vice president and general
manager at WCWJ Jacksonville.
"It is both an honor and a privilege to serve WOFL,
WRBW and WOGX," said Meyers. "I look forward to working closely with
our team to best service our viewers and the community; I can't wait to get
started."
WOFL and WOGX are Fox O&Os and WRBW is a MyNetworkTV.
