Meyers Named WOFL-WRBW Orlando General Manager

Allyson Meyers, WTXF Philadelphia vice president and general

sales manager, has been named vice president and general manager of WOFL-WRBW

Orlando, along with WOGX Ocala. All are owned by Fox.





Meyers succeeds Dennis Welsh, who took over WFLD Chicago.

She starts Jan. 17.





"Allyson's tenure with Fox has proven she has what it

takes to think differently, produce results and be an effective leader,"

said Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy. "I am confident she is

the ideal person to take on this expanded role within our group and lead these

stations."





Earlier in her career, Meyers spent two years as station

manager at WSFL in Miami, and before that, was vice president and general

manager at WCWJ Jacksonville.





"It is both an honor and a privilege to serve WOFL,

WRBW and WOGX," said Meyers. "I look forward to working closely with

our team to best service our viewers and the community; I can't wait to get

started."





WOFL and WOGX are Fox O&Os and WRBW is a MyNetworkTV.