Meyers Named ESPN Senior VP for Fan and Media Intelligence

Cary Meyers joined ESPN as senior VP of fan and media intelligence.

Meyers, who had been senior VP of ad sales research and strategy at NBCUniversal, will be responsible for all multimedia and consumer research functions at ESPN. He will report to Wanda Young, senior VP of marketing and consumer engagement.

“Cary is a seasoned research executive with a proven history of media research excellence who also has a passion for the world of sports and its changing landscape for today’s sports fan,” said Young. “He will bring his commitment and passion to ESPN to lead our talented team to further develop the fan intelligence required to drive our business forward.”

Before NBCU, Myers was the first director of research for the National Football League. Previously he was with Sony and IBM.