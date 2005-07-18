Meyer Re-ups With NBC Universal

NBC Universal movie chief Ron Meyer has renewed his deal with the company, signing a new five-year contract.

Meyer -- former president of talent agent Creative Artist Agency -- will remain President and COO of Universal Studios, in charge of the division's movie and theme parks operation.

The significance of the move extends beyond the movie operation.

Ever since NBC bought Universal last year, Meyer has been influential at the company and is an increasingly powerful adviser to NBC Universal Chairman Bob Wright at a time when Wright already had plenty of princes jockeying for position, including Jeff Zucker and Randy Falco.