MeTV Toons Plans Spooky Sundays in October

As Halloween approaches, MeTV Toons will feature frightful Sunday programming. On October 13, it’s a scary Flintstones block 1-3 p.m., then Scooby-Doo! 3-5 p.m., and an Addams Family mini-marathon at 5-8. On October 20, it’s Flintstones 1-3 p.m. and Scooby-Doo! 3-5, before Funky Phantom Marathon is on 5-8 p.m.

October 27 has The Flintstones and Scooby, before House of Svengoolie’s Cartoon BOO-Nanza happens at 5 p.m., with The Sven Squad from House of Svengoolie turning up, including Gwengoolie, IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein) and Nostalgiaferatoo.

Played by Rich Koz, Svengoolie is a top hat-wearing host who sleeps in a coffin and reviews horror movies that can be classic, but are more typically campy.

Bunnicula Vampire Rabbit is on at 6 p.m. October 27, Casper’s Halloween Special at 6:30 and Casper & Friends 7-8 p.m., rounding out the scary Sunday block.

Scooby-Doo! is on MeTV Toons weekdays at 6 p.m. ET/PT, and Sundays at 3 p.m.,

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, MeTV Toons, as the network name indicates, features animated programming such as The Woody Woodpecker Show, Tom and Jerry and The Jetsons. It launched in June.

MeTV Toons has landed Super Friends, which includes DC superheroes Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Batman and Robin, and will kick it off with a sneak peek Sunday, October 6, across primetime.