MeTV Announces Sixth Season of ‘Collector’s Call’

Collector’s Call has gotten a season six order from MeTV. Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair on The Facts of Life, hosts the show, which sees her check in with collectors of unique pop culture troves, and appraisers put a value on the unique collections, and attempt to lure the collectors into a trade.

“The collectors must then make an agonizing choice and decide how much they’re willing to give up for a new addition to the collection,” according to MeTV.

The 26-episode season will run starting next year.

Season five episodes air on MeTV Sundays at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT. The season features Marla Mogul’s collection of wind-up toys, which landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records; Wally Wingert’s stash props and costumes, including clothing from the original Hawaii 5-O; Shon Abrahamson’s Pearl Jam memorabilia, including a guitar autographed by Eddie Vedder and a surfboard signed by the whole band; and Chris Lee’s Lego collection, including the Galaxy Explorer and Airport Shuttle, among other stuff.