Metcalf Upped at NBC

NBC has promoted scheduling chief Mitch Metcalf to executive vice president, program planning and scheduling. He signed a three-year contract extension that puts him in charge not only of scheduling, but also of integrating the network’s entertainment assets with its news, sales and operations divisions.

“Mitch has repeatedly demonstrated a keen grasp of programming challenges and is a master at maximizing our resources in scheduling,” says NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly in a statement. “He’s a legitimate programming ‘guru’ whose sharp instincts and prognostication skills give us a tremendous competitive edge.”

Some of Metcalf’s recent scheduling gambles included moving Crossing Jordan to Sunday nights last spring and pairing Las Vegas with Fear Factor on Mondays.

Metcalf had been senior VP of program planning and scheduling since November 2000. He joined the network in September 1999 as senior VP of program research for NBC West Coast. Prior to that, he spent nine years at ABC, climbing to senior VP of research. He started his career as a research associate at news consultant Frank N. Magid Associates.