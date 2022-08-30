Meta, Just For Laughs Shoot Virtual Reality Comedy Special

Just for Laughs and Meta are teaming up to present an unscripted virtual reality comedy special called Surrounded that will premiere on Meta Quest 2 VR headsets on September 9.

The show, filmed at the Just For Laughs Montreal Festival, will give viewers on Meta’s Horizon Worlds platform an in-the-round experience with interactive elements.

Meta Quest 2 users can RSVP to mingle with friends and fellow comedy fans when it streams or viewers can replay it on Oculus TV and Horizon Worlds.

The special–featuring comics Nicole Byer, Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Fortune Feimster, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Moses Storm, will also be available on Met’s Facebook and Instagram.

“We are passionate about delivering high-quality scripted and unscripted comedy productions in any format that allows all of our broad audience base to engage. We are thrilled to be embarking upon this new collaboration with Meta,” said Marina Di Pancrazio, Chief Content Revenue Officer for Just For Laughs

On October 4, a five-part series pulled from the Just for Laughs New Faces 2022 showcase will launch in VR.

“Just For Laughs’ New Faces comedy showcases have launched the careers of so many world-class comedians over the years. They offer aspiring comics a unique platform to launch their talent. For audiences, it is an exciting opportunity to see a breakthrough artist before they are famous,” said Bruce Hills, president of Just For Laughs. “We are delighted that such an institution within the comedy industry is now available to a new audience of comedy fans.” ■